1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

BNY stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

