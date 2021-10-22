1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,916 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 73.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

