1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,529 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

