163,300 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,364,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,088,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $346.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.34 and a twelve month high of $353.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.