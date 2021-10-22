1,772 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,960.00.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $62.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,781.00. 18,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,661. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

