$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to announce $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $18.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $76.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

