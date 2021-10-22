$190.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $190.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.10 million and the lowest is $187.66 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $140.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $753.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Tilly’s stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.