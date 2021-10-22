$191.90 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $191.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $193.30 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $225.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $776.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $827.60 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

