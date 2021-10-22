$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

