$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. CDW posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. CDW has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

