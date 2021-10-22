$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.06. CDW reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

CDW opened at $190.55 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.51. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.