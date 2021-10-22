201,005 Shares in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 201,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,440,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,503,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $900,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $320,000.

TTAI stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

