2,119,615 Shares in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,119,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,247,000. Fmr LLC owned about 2.96% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

OMIC stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 46.48 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

