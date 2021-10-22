252,251 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 252,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 14.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 16.21. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 12.84 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 27.86.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

