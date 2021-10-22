$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post $261.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

PBH opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

