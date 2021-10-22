$269.99 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $269.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.30 million to $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.