27,579 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $265.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.53, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.