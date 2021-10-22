27,579 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SQ opened at $265.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.53, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.
Square Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
