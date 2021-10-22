29,021 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,021 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $300.01 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,658 shares of company stock valued at $293,422,919 in the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

