2,916,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,916,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,882,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 12.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,657,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 3,494,760 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,206,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,414 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,761,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. 356,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,153,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

