300,000 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 2.96% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA opened at $9.75 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

