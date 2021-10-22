326,000 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 3.37% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRX. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $485,000.

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

