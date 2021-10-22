$330.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $330.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.33 million and the lowest is $328.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

