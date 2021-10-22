$337.25 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report $337.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.30 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $304.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,159,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

