$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $34.60 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AxoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AxoGen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AxoGen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.73.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

