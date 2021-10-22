$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $34.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $490.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

