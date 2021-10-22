$34.96 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report sales of $34.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.69 million to $36.28 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

