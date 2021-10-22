34,477 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average is $178.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

