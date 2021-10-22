$4.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post sales of $4.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $16.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.61 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $97.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

