403,002 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 4.00% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,065. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

