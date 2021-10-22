$404.92 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $404.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.54 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $57.14 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

