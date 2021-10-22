4,783,381 Shares in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,783,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,159,000. Fmr LLC owned about 3.39% of Latch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTCH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $6,135,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $6,019,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $5,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTCH. William Blair began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Latch Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.