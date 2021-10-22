4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,295.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. 4NEW has a market cap of $46,538.17 and $2,295.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00210342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00104297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010947 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

