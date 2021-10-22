51,576 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Upstart as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $354.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

