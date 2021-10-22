$546.31 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $546.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.36 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $474.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

VNTR opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

