579,445 Shares in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 579,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.48% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 19,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $171,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 221,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,248. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

