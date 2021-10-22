65,000 Shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Bought by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Acceleron Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen cut Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.02. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,760. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.