6,760 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,760 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $637.55 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

