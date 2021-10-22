$8.93 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $8.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 billion and the highest is $9.00 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $30.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.91 billion to $44.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,094 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,604 shares of the airline’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,474 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.89 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

