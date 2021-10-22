$85.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $85.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.58 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.01 billion to $371.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.48 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

