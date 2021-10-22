8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0660

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $668,635.55 and approximately $346,933.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars.

