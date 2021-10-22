8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $665,094.87 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $665,094.87 and $465,300.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00072368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.85 or 1.00278487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.40 or 0.06474165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022203 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

