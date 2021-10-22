8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,402,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,515 shares during the period. 8X8 comprises approximately 8.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 11.07% of 8X8 worth $344,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,140 shares of company stock worth $891,844. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

