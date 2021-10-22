8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.02 million and $628,116.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001082 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

