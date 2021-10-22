$92.23 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $92.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $366.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $509.10 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $63,567,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

