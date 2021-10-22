95,503 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,659,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. The company has a market capitalization of $488.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

