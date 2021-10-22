Aavegotchi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.08 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $103.02 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00214248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 58,737,341 coins and its circulating supply is 56,973,177 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

