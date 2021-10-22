Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 328.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Abbott Laboratories worth $521,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,923. The firm has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

