AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 73,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,537. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

