AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.30% of AbbVie worth $8,556,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.52. 121,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

