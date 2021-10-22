AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,307,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957,705 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of AbbVie worth $1,724,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.